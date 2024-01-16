Online Ordering Available Daily from 8am to 3pm
The Maker
Breakfast
- Almond Waffle (gf)$19.00
cultured butter, maple syrup, fresh fruit
- Breakfast Sandwich$15.00
fried egg, cheddar, pain au lait bun, choice of sausage, bacon or avocado
- Chia Pudding (vegan)$13.00
oat milk, maple, fresh berries
- Sunny Side Eggs$17.00
two eggs, bacon, farm greens, sourdough toast
- Yogurt Parfait$13.00
greek yogurt, fresh berries, housemade granola
Sandwiches
- Avocado Toast$17.00
everything seed mix, chevre, pickled onion, sourdough
- Chicken Cheddar Bacon Sandwich$20.00
red onion, mayonnaise, sourdough
- Chickpea Green Goddess Wrap$19.00
cucumber, avocado, heirloom spinach
- Grilled Cheese$21.00
cheddar, gruyere, provolone, sourdough
- House Smoked Carrot Sandwich (vegan)$18.00
turmeric sauerkraut, vegan remoulade, arugula, toasted sourdough
- Mediteranean Tuna$19.00+
- Roast Beef & Artichoke Panino$21.00
artichoke labneh spread, pickled onions, sourdough
- Spicy Turkey Sandwich$23.00
roasted turkey breast, provolone piccante, lettuce, cherry pepper mayonnaise, sourdough
- Whipped Ricotta Toast$17.00
aleppo pepper, local honey, marjoram, sourdough
Add Ons