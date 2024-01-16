The Maker
Breakfast
- Almond Waffle (gf)
cultured butter, maple syrup, fresh fruit$19.00
- Breakfast Sandwich
fried egg, cheddar, pain au lait bun, choice of sausage, bacon, avocado or an extra egg$15.00
- Chia Pudding (vegan)
oat milk, maple, fresh berries$13.00
- Sunny Side Eggs
two eggs, bacon, farm greens, sourdough toast$17.00
- Yogurt Parfait
greek yogurt, fresh berries, housemade granola$13.00
Sandwiches
- Avocado Toast
everything seed mix, chevre, pickled onion, sourdough$17.00
- Chicken Salad Wrap
confit chicken, arugula, bacon, cucumbers, pickled peppers$23.00
- Chickpea Green Goddess Wrap
cucumber, avocado, heirloom spinach$19.00
- Grilled Cheese
cheddar, gruyere, provolone, sourdough$21.00
- House Smoked Carrot Sandwich (vegan)
turmeric sauerkraut, vegan remoulade, arugula, toasted sourdough$18.00
- Mediteranean Tuna Sandwich
castelvetrano olives, capers, pickled red onion, sourdough$19.00
- Roast Beef & Artichoke Panino
artichoke labneh spread, pickled onions, sourdough$21.00
- Smoked Salmon Toast
giardiniera, fresh horseradish$21.00
- Spicy Turkey Sandwich
roasted turkey breast, provolone piccante, lettuce, cherry pepper mayonnaise, sourdough$23.00
Salads
- Broccoli Crunch Salad
shaved raw broccoli, pickled raisins, pine nuts, ricotta salata, preserved lemon vinaigrette$21.00
- Garden Salad (vegan)
peak greens & vegetables, artichoke vinaigrette, sunflower seeds$18.00
- Spinach Salad
spiced almonds, crispy shallots, aged gouda, honey dijon vinaigrette$21.00
- Chicken Salad over Greens
confit chicken, lemon, olive oil, capers$19.00
- Mediterreanean Tuna over Greens
castelvetrano olives, capers, pickled red onion$19.00