Online Ordering Available Daily from 8am to 3pm
The Maker
Breakfast
Almond Waffle (gf)
cultured butter, maple syrup, fresh fruit$19.00
Breakfast Sandwich
fried egg, cheddar, pain au lait bun, choice of sausage, bacon, avocado or an extra egg$16.00
Chia Pudding (vegan)
oat milk, maple, fresh berries$14.00
Soft Scrambled Eggs
bacon, farm greens, sourdough toast$18.00
Yogurt Parfait
greek yogurt, fresh berries, housemade granola$14.00
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
cheddar, provolone, sourdough$21.00
Jambon Beurre
black forest ham, cultured butter, dijon mustard on baguette with a side of farm greens$17.00
Mediteranean Tuna Sandwich
castelvetrano olives, capers, pickled red onion, sourdough$21.00
Roast Beef & Fontina Panino
shaved red onion, sun dried tomato mayonnaise, sourdough$22.00
Roasted Vegetable Sandwich
red peppers, seasonal vegetables, hummus, pea shoots, hot tahini sauce, sourdough$19.00
Smashed Avocado Toast
toasted sourdough, everything seed mix, pickled onion$19.00
Smoked Salmon Toast
toasted sourdough, creme fraiche, cucumbers, micro greens$21.00
Turkey BLA
roasted turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, avocado, mayonnaise, sourdough$23.00
Salads
Broccoli Crunch Salad
shaved raw broccoli, pickled raisins, pine nuts, ricotta salata, preserved lemon vinaigrette$21.00
Garden Salad (vegan)
peak greens & vegetables, artichoke vinaigrette, sunflower seeds$19.00
Mediterranean Chicken Bowl
hummus, feta, olives, marinated vegetables, pita$21.00
Mediterreanean Tuna over Greens
castelvetrano olives, capers, pickled red onion$21.00
Soup
