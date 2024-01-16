Online Ordering Available Daily from 8am to 3pm
The Maker
Breakfast
Almond Waffle (gf)
cultured butter, maple syrup, fresh fruit$19.00
Breakfast Sandwich
fried egg, cheddar, pain au lait bun, choice of sausage, bacon, avocado or an extra egg$16.00
Chia Pudding (vegan)
oat milk, maple, fresh berries$14.00
Soft Scrambled Eggs
bacon, farm greens, sourdough toast$18.00
Yogurt Parfait
greek yogurt, fresh berries, housemade granola$14.00
Sandwiches
Avocado Toast
everything seed mix, chevre, pickled onion, sourdough$19.00
Smoked Salmon Toast
giardiniera, fresh horseradish$21.00
House Smoked Carrot Sandwich (vegan)
turmeric sauerkraut, vegan remoulade, arugula, toasted sourdough$19.00
Roasted Vegetable Sandwich
red peppers, seasonal vegetables, hummus, pea shoots, hot tahini sauce, sourdough$19.00
Grilled Cheese
cheddar, provolone, sourdough$21.00
Spicy Turkey Sandwich
roasted turkey breast, provolone piccante, lettuce, cherry pepper mayonnaise, sourdough$23.00
Roast Beef & Fontina Panino
shaved red onion, sun dried tomato mayonnaise, sourdough$22.00
Ham & Swiss Melt
black forest ham, swiss cheese, caramelized onion mayonnaise, sourdough$19.00
Mediteranean Tuna Sandwich
castelvetrano olives, capers, pickled red onion, sourdough$21.00
Spring Pea Toast$15.00
Salads
Broccoli Crunch Salad
shaved raw broccoli, pickled raisins, pine nuts, ricotta salata, preserved lemon vinaigrette$21.00
Garden Salad (vegan)
peak greens & vegetables, artichoke vinaigrette, sunflower seeds$19.00
Mediterranean Chicken Bowl
hummus, feta, olives, marinated vegetables, pita$21.00
Mediterreanean Tuna over Greens
castelvetrano olives, capers, pickled red onion$21.00
Soup
