The Maker
Breakfast
- Almond Waffle (gf)$17.00
cultured butter, maple syrup, fresh fruit
- Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
fried egg, cheddar, choice of bread, choice of maple sausage, ham, bacon or avocado
- Chia Pudding (vegan)$12.00
oat milk, pear compote
- Sunny Side Eggs$16.00
two eggs, bacon, farm greens, sourdough toast
- Yogurt Parfait$12.00
greek yogurt, fresh berries, housemade granola
Sandwiches
- Avocado Toast$16.00
everything seed mix, chevre, pickled onion
- Whipped Ricotta Toast$16.00
aleppo pepper, local honey, marjoram
- Eggplant alla Parmigiana$17.00
grana padano, basil, san marzano tomato
- Grilled Cheese$19.00
cheddar, gruyere, provolone
- Mediteranean Tuna$18.00+
- Pressed Ham & Cheese$21.00
black forest ham, gruyere, cornichon, whole grain mustard
- Spicy Turkey Sandwich$21.00
roasted turkey breast, provolone piccante, lettuce, cherry pepper mayonnaise
- Chicken Cheddar Bacon Sandwich$18.00
red onion, mayonnaise
Salads
- Broccoli Crunch Salad$21.00
shaved raw broccoli, pickled raisins, pine nuts, ricotta salata, preserved lemon vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$15.00
focaccia croutons, parsley, parmigiano
- Harvest Salad$19.00
chicories, apples, chevre, walnuts, honey-apple vinaigrette
- White Bean Hummus$19.00
served with crudite & sliced baguette
