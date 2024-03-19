Online Ordering Available Daily from 8am to 3pm
The Maker
Breakfast
- Almond Waffle (gf)$17.00
cultured butter, maple syrup, fresh fruit
- Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
fried egg, cheddar, pain au lait bun, choice of sausage, ham, bacon or avocado
- Chia Pudding (vegan)$12.00
oat milk, maple, fresh berries
- Sunny Side Eggs$16.00
two eggs, bacon, farm greens, sourdough toast
- Yogurt Parfait$12.00
greek yogurt, fresh berries, housemade granola
Sandwiches
- Avocado Toast$16.00
everything seed mix, chevre, pickled onion, sourdough
- Chicken Cheddar Bacon Sandwich$18.00
red onion, mayonnaise, sourdough
- Eggplant alla Parmigiana$17.00
grana padano, basil, san marzano tomato, sourdough
- Green Goddess Chickpea Smash Wrap$19.00
cucumber, avocado, heirloom spinach
- Grilled Cheese$19.00
cheddar, gruyere, provolone, sourdough
- Mediteranean Tuna$18.00+
- Pressed Ham & Cheese$21.00
black forest ham, gruyere, cornichon, whole grain mustard, sourdough
- Spicy Turkey Sandwich$21.00
roasted turkey breast, provolone piccante, lettuce, cherry pepper mayonnaise, sourdough
- Whipped Ricotta Toast$16.00
aleppo pepper, local honey, marjoram, sourdough
Green Goddess Chickpea Smash Wrap
cucumber, avocado, heirloom spinach
Add Ons